Keizer police: Domestic violence suspect on the run broke into home and ate snack, tried on clothing at garage sale

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – Keizer police said a domestic violence suspect on the run tried to hide at a garage sale after he broke into another house and helped himself to a snack.
Police said they arrested 28-year-old Jacob Michael Brown on Verda Lane Sunday.
Officers said it all started with a domestic violence call that Marion County deputies responded to on Sunday. A warrant for Brown’s arrest was put out.
Sunday, Brown was found by Keizer police officers about 16 miles away on Wildwood Place Northeast in Keizer.
Officers said they tried to arrest Brown, but he ran away. They believed he was armed.
Then, later that day, police said Brown broke into a woman’s home nearby.
Carol Parsons said she was just returning home from lunch when she saw a man outside her home.
Then, inside her home, the 83-year-old was met with quite the surprise – she said the suspect had helped himself to a pizza from her fridge.
“It looked like he’d eaten some of it and the pint jar of Skippy peanut butter, and it looked like he had just taken his fingers and dipped them in there and eaten some peanut butter,” Parsons said.
“It makes you feel creepy,” Parsons added. “He got out of the house just as I got home.”
Police said Brown ended up at a nearby garage sale.
Officers responding to the burglary spotted him there.
They say Brown picked out some clothes from the sale and asked the homeowner if he could try them on in the house.
Police then arrested Brown when he went to walk out the door.
Brown faces 11 charges from two separate cases. Among his most serious charges are felony assault and strangulation.
