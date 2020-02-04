KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that occurred Monday evening.
At around 8:30 p.m., officers were called out to the report of a crash in a parking lot at 2555 Jorie Lane Northeast.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead inside a crashed vehicle.
The man was later identified as 21-year-old Oscar Martinez. An autopsy revealed that Martinez died of a gunshot wound, according to police.
Investigators earlier said they considered the death suspicious and not consistent with the evidence at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, but detectives have determined that the community is not at risk. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Arsen Avetisyan at 503-390-3713.
(3) comments
Ok, this always intrigues me when they determine almost immediately that "the public is not at risk." How can they know that? Dude is found dead in a car, but his death is not consistent with a car crash. Translation? Dude was kiIIed by someone, then that someone staged the car crash. Whoever did it, is still out there. Oh, but the public is not at risk? Sure, because..that totally adds up.
Im guessing its because they have obvious reason to believe that the foul play involved was probably a close friend, family member, or spouse and that it was not a random act of violence.
Yeah, I get that, but that's not always the case when they say that. And who's to say that after committing a violent act like that, along with being devious enough to try to stage an accident, that the person who they believe did this, wouldn't become desperate and become a threat to the public? I mean, if I were the PIO in Salem, or any other law enforcement agency, I would go the opposite way with every case. Why? Because in general, all of us need to be more vigilant. If we were, there would be a lot fewer victims in this world.
