KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department has identified the man who died in a mobile home fire Sunday morning.
Firefighters responded to a fire at a single-wide mobile home in the Rainbow Gardens Mobile Home Village at about 5:45 a.m.
Neighbors, identified as Dan and Linda Garcher, called 911 after they were awakened by a barking dog alerting them to the fire.
Firefighters said two residents, identified as Mate Mezei, 62, and Maria Mezei, 59, were inside the mobile home at the time of the fire.
Linda told FOX 12 that Dan ran into the burning home to rescue their neighbors.
Maria made it out of the home. Linda told FOX 12 that Maria was on fire and she helped her roll in the grass to put out the flames.
Police said Mate did not survive.
Maria was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police said she remains hospitalized and is recovering.
Dan was also taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained while attempting to rescue the Mezei's.
Firefighters said a dog died in the fire, and another dog was saved.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters said there is no indication of working smoke detectors in the mobile home.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
