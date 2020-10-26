KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after Keizer police say shots were fired into a home over the weekend.
On Saturday, at around 8:22 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 4000 block of Holly Court Northeast.
Police said officers learned that sometime during the previous evening, an unknown person(s) fired several rounds into an unoccupied vehicle and the occupied home.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing, and police said detectives are pursuing leads.
No further details have been released at this time.
