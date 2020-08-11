KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating two shootings that occurred in Keizer last week.
On Aug. 5, just before 4:30 a.m., officers were called out to the report of a fight in the 2200 block of Aldine Court Northeast. A second 911 caller reported that shots were fired.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a person who had been shot at but not struck.
The second shooting occurred on Aug. 7, at around 5:22 p.m. near the 6300 block of Ulali Drive Northeast.
Police said witnesses reported an apparent altercation that involved two vehicles and shots being fired from someone inside one of those vehicles.
One unoccupied and uninvolved vehicle was struck by at least one bullet during the shooting, according to police.
Police said the incidents are not believed to be related.
Both investigations are ongoing, and no further information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information about either shooting should reach out to Keizer police at 503-390-2000.
