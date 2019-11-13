MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Officers arrested a 45-year-old man early Wednesday morning following a pursuit and crash in Marion County.
At around 1:25 a.m., Keizer police officers attempted to stop a driver who was speeding near River Road North and Appleblossom Avenue North.
Police said the driver, identified as David Acevedo, of Lynwood, Washington, did not stop and led officers on a pursuit for about two miles into the city of Salem.
Acevedo then crash into a fence near Front Street Northeast and Union Street Northeast. He fled on foot towards the Willamette River.
Officers, along with K-9 Kobe, searched for Acevedo. Police said K-9 Kobe located Acevedo along the riverbank.
Acevedo was arrested on charges of attempt to elude - felony, attempt to elude - misdemeanor, and hit-and-run.
