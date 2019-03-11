KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department launched a new program that seeks to grant officers access to registered public surveillance cameras.
The Surveillance Camera Registration and Mapping (S.C.R.A.M.) program invites residents and business owners to register their video surveillance cameras, according to police.
Vancouver announced a program like this back in January and Portland has one as well.
Police said the program is voluntary and is reserved for official use by the Keizer Police Department.
With the use of the program, officers may contact camera owners to request appropriate footage that may aid in the investigation of a nearby crime and footage collected may be used as evidence during any stage of a criminal proceeding.
If you want to register your home or business surveillance system you can visit the City of Keizer website.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.