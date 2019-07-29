MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man fired a bullet through his wall and into his neighbor’s apartment last week while practicing drawing a gun from his holster, the Keizer Police Department says.
A couple and their 4-year-old son were in the living room of the apartment at the time of the incident but were not hurt, according to police.
Officers responded to the apartment in the 760 block of Lockhaven Drive Northeast around 7:15 a.m. July 25.
The 22-year-old man who fired the Sig Sauer 9mm pistol from the upstairs bedroom of his apartment said he thought the gun was loaded with a “dummy” round, according to police.
The round after leaving the gun went through the man’s exterior window, traveled through the outside wall of the neighboring apartment, and ricocheted across the wall after entering about seven feet above the floor, according to law enforcement. Investigators could not find the round.
The police department says no arrests were made at the scene and the incident has been referred to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
