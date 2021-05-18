Keizer police seek more information about possible vehicle involved in shoplifts

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department is hoping the public can help them identify a vehicle of interest.
Police are seeking more information about a vehicle possibly involved in shoplifts from Cascade Farm and Outdoor, located at 5013 River Road North. Photos of the vehicle was provided by police.
No other details have been released by police at this time.
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle and has more information is asked to send a message to tips@keizer.org or call 503-856-3529. Please reference case numbers 21-535 or 21-1161.
