KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - Keizer police are seeking information on a hit-and-run driver that left a woman with minor injuries on Friday.
Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run that occurred at a crosswalk at Stadium Drive NE and Chemawa Road NE around 2 p.m.
Police said they spoke with the reported victim, a 30-year-old Keizer woman, who is legally blind.
The woman told them she was crossing the street inside the crosswalk at that intersection when she was hit by a passing vehicle. The woman said a man, who she presumed was operating the car that hit her, briefly stopped and asked if she was OK, but left before she was able to respond, according to police.
Police said the woman walked to a nearby business and the employees called for medics who responded and treated her before she was taken to the hospital for treatment of apparent minor injuries.
Investigators are seeking the identity of the driver who hit the woman.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jorge Miranda at 503 856-3475.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
