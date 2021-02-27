MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 59-year-old Keizer woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Marion County Friday.
Oregon State Police and emergency crews responded to the near milepost 270 at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Investigators say a Toyota Corolla driven by Norma Palacios was heading northbound in the center lane when she began to change lanes and crashed into a Nissan Rogue driven by Arnold Brown, 52 of Albany. Palacios then crashed into a Nissan Rogue driven by Paul Tallman,57, of Eugene.
OSP said Palacios was killed in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other serious injuries from the crash.
