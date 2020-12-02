MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - Kellogg Bowl in Milwaukie is closing down after 58 years in business.
The bowling alley’s owners and general manager announced the closure on Facebook, saying, “It has been a very difficult decision.”
They cited the extended closure orders issued by Gov. Kate Brown due to COVID-19.
“A business can not endure 10-12 months of closure and be expected to survive. We can not say that we did not try,” according to the post from Kellogg Bowl.
FOX 12 spoke with Kellogg Bowl’s general manager in late October, as the bowling alley prepared to reopen after shutting down due to the pandemic in March.
Management had a plan for cleaning and social distancing measures upon reopening. However, on Nov. 13, Brown announced a statewide freeze that restricted businesses and activities statewide. As part of that freeze, all indoor recreational facilities and indoor entertainment activities were again shut down.
Under new risk-based guidelines implemented by the state at the conclusion of the freeze Wednesday, bowling alleys – along with gyms, all indoor recreational sports facilities and indoor entertainment establishments – will continue to be closed in Clackamas County, which is categorized as being under “extreme risk.”
“Your support and friendship through the years has been the heart of Kellogg Bowl. We will shed tears and share lots of memories. We appreciate each and every one of you and look forward to seeing you continue to enjoy this incredible sport and support the Centers that do survive this unprecedented Pandemic,” Kellogg Bowl posted on Facebook.
Owners and management said they are still sorting out closing details, including connecting people with their belongings stored in lockers.
