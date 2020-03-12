PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A major celebration has been canceled after Governor Kate Brown issued a ban on all crowds of more than 250 people in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The McAleese family announced late Wednesday night that the annual Kells Irish Festival will no longer take place this weekend.
"Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are complying with new state guidelines affecting large gatherings, and have canceled this year’s Kells Irish Festival. We will not be offering any activities in our Festival Tent –– this includes live music, family day, and The Smoker, which will be postponed until a future date," the family-owned business said in a statement.
The business says it's disappointed, but knows this is the right decision for the health and safety of the community.
Both Kells Irish Pub and Kells Brewery will be open regular hours, but staff will monitor the number of people inside to keep the crowd with the governor's set limits.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Does Kate not realize how much this is going to impact Multnomah County's law enforcement budget? They get like..50% of their annual DUI's funds from that festival.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.