KELSO, WA (KPTV) - A Kelso business owner has been arrested and is accused of defrauding several people of thousands of dollars.
A felony theft investigation began in February after the Kelso Police Department received complaints about Steven W. Stoll, 51, who is a co-owner of a Kelso-based business named Premier Cabinetry and Design. Police said Stoll was accused of defrauding victims by collecting down payments for impending services then failed to complete them.
According to police, Stoll is accused of collecting more than $67,000 from seven different victims between Nov. 2020 and Feb. 2021 before sending a letter to each victim notifying them his business was closing and no further services would be rendered and there were no refunds.
Stoll was arrested Thursday morning and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on six counts of first-degree theft and one count of third-degree theft.
Anyone who believes they may have been defrauded by Stoll is encourage to contact Detective Craig Christianson with the Kelso Police Department at 360-423-1270.
