KELSO, WA (KPTV) – More counties in Washington are looking to move to Phase 2 of reopening.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced 10 new counties that can apply to move into Phase 2, including Clark County.
While Cowlitz County was not on the list, it is still planning to apply.
Officials there say the county is meeting the threshold for cases.
Meanwhile, cities are trying to figure out their role within the state’s stay home proclamation.
Tuesday night, Kelso City councilors discussed a proclamation that would have instructed police and city officials to not enforce the stay home directives for businesses.
But after some back and forth, the council ultimately voted against it.
Outside City Hall, a couple dozen people rallied to reopen businesses.
“We’re going to see a great depression like we’ve never seen if this stays on this track the way we’re going right now, the economy’s gotta get back up and running,” said Kelso business owner John Wilson.
Cowlitz County health officials announced Tuesday they believe the county is ready to move to Phase 2 of reopening, which allows for things like restricted in-store retail and restaurant service and salons.
At the same time, Kelso city councilors held a virtual meeting to weigh in on city enforcement of state restrictions.
One of the council members introduced a proclamation for discussion that read in part “to alleviate liability concerns to our city by instructing law enforcement and city officials to not enforce Governor Inslee’s proclamations against businesses operating at any capacity,” with points including no clear concise end to the orders, confusion, and Kelso police and staff being city employees not state employees.
Council member Lisa Alexander agreed.
“This proclamation is not about going against the governor’s orders, it is not about allowing businesses to open,” she said during the meeting. “In toddler terms, when the tattle telling begins, it is not the duty of Kelso Police or staff to put a business in timeout.”
But the city’s attorney brought up concerns of potentially violating the governor’s directives and interfering with the police department’s own discretion. She, the city manager and police chief advised against the proclamation.
“I feel like if this proclamation was passed, it would create an expectation from the public that people could do what they want and that would probably cause us some strife,” Chief Darr Kirk said.
Kirk said they haven’t had to take any kind of enforcement action against a business so far, that they’ve had positive experiences with just educating people.
