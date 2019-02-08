KELSO, WA (KPTV) – A house fire Friday morning displaced a family of five and caused an estimated $30,000 in damages, Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue says.
Firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue and the Longview Fire Department responded to the blaze at the single-story home in the 800 block of Kiltie Place just after 9:40 a.m.
Crews responded to reports of smoke coming from the eves of the home and had the attic fire knocked down in under 10 minutes once on scene; the fire was fully extinguished by 11:34 a.m., according to Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue.
Four fire engines, a medic unit and a chief officer responded to call, as well as the Cowlitz County Public Utility District.
The family of five will receive shelter and other necessities from the American Red Cross.
Fire officials estimate damages to the home and its contents at $30,000.
