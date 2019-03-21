KELSO, WA (KPTV) – Officers arrested a 17-year-old student Thursday morning after they say he brought a loaded gun to school.
Kelso High School administrators found the gun during an unrelated administrative incident, according to the Kelso Police Department.
School staff after finding the weapon contacted the on-duty Kelso Police School Resource Officer and the teen was arrested, the police department says. Officers do not believe there is any further threat to students or staff.
Law enforcement continues to investigate and says no additional details are available for release. The student is a juvenile and his name will not be released.
