Kelso lifts voluntary water restrictions

KELSO, WA (KPTV) - Kelso city officials lifted voluntary water use restrictions for utility customers Tuesday.
The use restrictions were put in place in July in an effort to conserve water.
Conservation efforts were in response to low flows in the Cowlitz River, which feed the city’s Ranney collector water intake.
A city engineer says cooler temperatures and wet weather “have resulted in upwardly trending river levels,” which means there is no need to continue the voluntary restrictions.
In a news release Tuesday, officials thanked the community for their conservation efforts throughout the summer.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.