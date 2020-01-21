CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A motorist who became stranded in the snow was found dead Saturday, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.
At around 11 p.m. Friday, the sheriff's office received a call from a motorist, later identified as Wayne Bittner, of Kelso, who was stuck in the snow near the Nicolai area.
Deputies responded and searched the area, but were unable to locate Bittner.
The sheriff's office said cell phone service was poor in the area and deputies were only able to communicate briefly with Bittner through text messages. Deputies were not able to get an exact location or vehicle description.
The investigation continued Saturday morning. The sheriff's office learned that Bittner would semi-regularly ride his side-by-side in the Nicolai/Shingle Mill OHV area.
Deputies, along with search and rescue volunteers, began looking for Bittner and located his side-by-side off an OHV riding trail, near the 8-mile mark on Nicolai mainline.
However, Bittner was not near the vehicle.
The sheriff's office said the search continued and Bittner was located short time later dead from hypothermia.
According to the sheriff's office, the snow was about 18 inches in the area, which made the driving and search conditions "very treacherous and hazardous."
