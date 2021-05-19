COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A man was killed after his vehicle crossed the centerline on State Route 4 near Longview Tuesday evening, causing a head-on crash, according to Washington State Patrol.
WSP said the crash occurred around 5:49 p.m. at mile post 52, just west of Longview. At the scene of the crash, 64-year-old Randy F. McLean, of Kelso, was found dead. Troopers investigated and determined that McLean was driving his vehicle eastbound on SR 4 when he crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle traveling westbound.
The driver of the hit vehicle was identified as Jason W. Anderson, 45, of Longview. WSP said Anderson was injured in the crash and transported to St. John’s Medical Center. The extent of Anderson’s injuries and his current condition are not known.
WSP said both men were the sole occupants of their respective vehicles and they were both wearing their seatbelts during the crash. Both involved vehicles were totaled. According to the incident report by WSP, drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
