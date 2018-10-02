KELSO, WA (KPTV) - Neighbors in Kelso are keeping a close eye out for a cougar that has been seen several times in their neighborhood over the last week or so.
“I was over at the neighbors, she called me, she thought it was a big kitty cat out there,” Wanda Huffman told FOX 12. “I walked out there on her back deck and was looking at it, it goes far back on her property, and I said, that’s not a kitty cat, that’s a cougar.”
That was a week ago Friday on Prairie Lane, a private gravel road a couple of miles east of downtown Kelso.
Huffman said she called 911 and wildlife officials responded, but they didn’t find the cougar that day.
Since then, she said the cougar has come back at least twice more.
“This was just a couple days ago, and then Sunday again,” she said of the sightings, pointing toward her neighbor’s home. “Right where the ferns are, it was coming from her house over here and ran across there.”
She’s a spunky lady and wasn’t afraid for herself, but she does worry for the small pets on the street.
“This is my granddog,” she said of her neighbor’s pup, Gigi. “And I’m going to protect her from the cougar.”
Jeff Wickersham from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife told FOX 12 they believe it’s the same cougar that was seen in the area in July and August, and it is concerning that it keeps returning to the same place.
He said they’ve gotten at least four reports in the last week, and some people on social media said their animals are missing. One person even reported the cougar lounging under their deck.
Fish & Wildlife brought in dogs to track the scent Monday. They did catch the scent, but never saw the big cat.
“Four or five trucks, four dogs and at least eight people,” Huffman said of the scene. “They tracked it down to the ravine down here, to the water, and then across Allen Street, up across there to another trail.”
Wickersham said he hopes the dogs were enough of a deterrent to keep the cougar away.
If it doesn’t come back, they won’t go looking for it.
However, if they do get another sighting in the area they’ll bring the dogs back, and in the interest of public safety, Wickersham said the best course of action will be to euthanize the cougar.
They believe it’s a sub-adult and Wickersham said relocating it in the wild would be problematic.
Huffman hopes it doesn’t come to that, but if it does, she understands.
“I don’t prefer killing them, but if that’s what going to have to be, that’s what’s going to have to be, because apparently it’s not too afraid of the people,” she added. “It’s done being cute when I first saw it, to now it’s being a nuisance and it could hurt somebody or one of the animals, and we don’t want that.”
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
