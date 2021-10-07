KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) – The Kelso Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a homicide suspect.
The investigation began after police found a adult deceased male in the 2100 block of South River Road in Kelso. The identity of the deceased man is begin withheld until family can be notified.
Kelso police are asking for help to locate Jeremiah D. Mathews, who is considered a suspect in this case.
He is described as a 34 year-old white man, light brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 6’ tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Mathews is from the area and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he is please call 911 immediately. If you have information about him or this investigation you may contact the Kelso Police Department at 360-423-1270.
Details of the case have not been released at this time.