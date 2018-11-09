KELSO, OR (KPTV) - Kelso police have located a missing and endangered woman.
The Kelso Police Department asked for the public’s help locating 47-year-old Kerrye Raven on Friday.
Officers said Raven has a history of medical issues that placed her at extreme risk.
Raven left her home after 5 p.m. Thursday, but was not heard from after that time.
At around 10 a.m. Friday, officers said Raven had been located in a remote area adjacent to the Coweeman River. She was turned over to medical crews for treatment.
No further details were released.
