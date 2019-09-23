KELSO, WA (KPTV) - FOX 12’s Most Wanted hit a teenage girl on a bicycle in a crosswalk in Kelso and then took off.
Kelso police said at around 10 a.m. Saturday, a mini van was going west on Allen Street and when it got to South 8th Avenue, the driver didn’t stop at the crosswalk and instead hit a crossing bicyclist.
Police said the driver then stopped, got out, saw what happened and then took off.
The 14-year-old girl on the bike was hurt.
FOX 12 spoke to her dad who said she had to get four staples in the back of her head but was only in the hospital briefly.
Now he says she's doing alright.
Witnesses told police the car involved was a light grey or blue Ford Windstar minivan.
Police are now looking for that van and working to identify the driver responsible.
Police said they have some leads but would appreciate any helpful information.
Anyone who knows or saw anything, should call Kelso police.
