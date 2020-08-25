KELSO, WA (KPTV) - A man facing child rape and molestation charges was arrested in Hawaii after fleeing Washington state, according to the Kelso Police Department.
Last week, Kelso police asked for help locating Eric Sean Roloson who had an active felony warrant for his arrest. Roloson has family connections in Hawaii and investigators believed he may have fled to that state.
Police said Roloson was arrested in Hawaii on Monday by law enforcement officials after a citizen called about his whereabouts.
Roloson is facing charges of two counts of first-degree rape of a child and two counts of first-degree child molestation.
Further information about the investigation have not yet been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
How stupid do you have to be, if you're a fugitive, to go where law enforcement knows you have family? Plus, it's Hawaii..ya know? You're hideout and escape options are kinda limited there. Maybe he should have just come to Oregon, where his kind is prevalent, and he could better blend in here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.