KELSO, WA (KPTV) - Careful what you’re flashing on Facebook: that’s the message from the Kelso Police Department in a recent Facebook post about a longtime social media scam the department said is popping up again.
If you’re on Facebook or Instagram, it’s likely you’ve been clicks away from becoming a victim yourself.
Police said it usually starts with a beautiful woman who sends a man a friend request.
She strikes up a conversation, they say, and somehow persuades him to send nude photos.
After that, officers said the person who sent the pictures is sometimes blackmailed for money.
“It’s comical. It’s serious,” Troy Anthony, who lives in Kelso said. “My friends and I get [fake requests] all the time. You know, the super attractive woman in a bikini.”
Jorge Nava, who also lives in the area, said he doesn’t add anyone on social media who he doesn’t know personally.
“Everyone just has a weakness. And to some people, it’s just beautiful women,” he said. “It’s easy to get caught up in something like this, especially on social media.”
The Kelso Police Department’s Facebook post said, “It really should be common knowledge at this point, but unless you want the world to see your privates, never, ever, ever, take a photo or video of your privates.”
Police said this issue is not new, but they have taken a couple recent reports about it and felt it needed to be addressed in a lighthearted way on their Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
