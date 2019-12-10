KELSO, WA (KPTV) - The Kelso Police Department is hoping the public can help them find the person who stole from the city's Christmas tree.
The theft was reported Monday evening on the Kelso's Living Christmas Tree's Facebook page.
The post said someone climbed the tree and stole the projector light. The thief also damaged ornaments and lights.
Police said they responded to the theft.
Anyone who has information about the incident should reach out to the Kelso Police Department at 360-423-1270.
