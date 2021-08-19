KELSO, WA (KPTV) – The Kelso Police Department is investigating a death after a man’s body was found in the Cowlitz River on Thursday morning.

KPD said just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, it responded to a report of a body floating in the Cowlitz River. It recovered the body of a 32-year-old man with help from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue.

Police said there was no evidence of harm or act of violence to the man’s body. The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death is drowning, but a final cause of death will be determined after receiving toxicology results.

The name of the man who died has not been released.