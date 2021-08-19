KELSO, WA (KPTV) – The Kelso Police Department is investigating a death after a man’s body was found in the Cowlitz River on Thursday morning.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - It’s important to make sure you are keeping safe on the local waterways if you plan to cool off there. This mont…
KPD said just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, it responded to a report of a body floating in the Cowlitz River. It recovered the body of a 32-year-old man with help from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue.
Police said there was no evidence of harm or act of violence to the man’s body. The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death is drowning, but a final cause of death will be determined after receiving toxicology results.
The name of the man who died has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.