KELSO, WA (KPTV) - Huntington Middle School in Kelso was evacuated on Wednesday due to a report of weapon found on campus.
Police said they received an anonymous threat that there was a weapon in a locker at the school around 8 a.m.
The school district released a statement to parents saying they were actively working with the Kelso police department to take safety precautions.
All students and staff are safe, according to the district.
According to police, students were taken to the Cowlitz County Expo Center by school bus where they were to be picked up by their parents.
The school told FOX 12 they decided to evacuate the middle school over an abundance of caution.
As parents met to pick up their kids, one parent was glad the school took precautions.
“There’s no reason to not play it safe. It’s better to have kids at home and safe than speculate what’s going on," Kathy Arnesen, mother of Huntington middle school student said.
Most of the kids have since been reunited with their parents.
Police said they searched the school and didn't find anything. They also said the threat of the gun was phoned in.
Police said they are investigating who made the phone call.
