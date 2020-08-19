KELSO, WA (KPTV) – Police in Kelso are asking for help finding a man facing child rape and molestation charges who may have fled the state.
Eric Sean Roloson has an active felony warrant for his arrest and is believed to have been in the Cowlitz County area recently, according to law enforcement. He also has family connections in Hawaii, and investigators say it’s possible he may have fled the state.
He has previously been associated with a gray 2005 Ford Expedition bearing WA license plate AHK0977.
Roloson is facing charges including rape of a child in the first degree, child molestation in the first degree, and child molestation in the first degree.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelso Police Department at 360-423-1270 and reference case number KEPD 20-212 or to contact Ofc. Ford with the U.S. Marshals Service at 360-750-7523.
