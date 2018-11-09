Kelso police searching for missing woman with ‘extreme risk’ medical issues

KELSO, OR (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 47-year-old woman.
Officers said Kerrye Raven has a history of medical issues that places her at extreme risk.
Raven left her home after 5 p.m. Thursday, but has not been heard from since.
Raven did not pack any personal belongings, and the only clothing description police have is that she was wearing a pair of black leggings.
Anyone who sees Raven is asked to contact the Kelso Police Department at 360-423-1270 or call 911.
