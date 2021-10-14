KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) – The Kelso Police Department announced on Thursday they have taken a homicide suspect into custody.

The investigation began after police found a adult deceased male in the 2100 block of South River Road in Kelso. The identity of the deceased man is begin withheld until family can be notified.

On Thursday Kelso police arrested Jeremiah D. Mathews, who is considered a suspect in this case.

Kelso police asking for public’s help locating homicide suspect KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) – The Kelso Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a homicide suspect.

The suspect was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of first-degree murder.

Details of the case have not been released at this time.