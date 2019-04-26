KELSO, WA (KPTV) - Kelso police are warning the public of scam calls in the area on Friday.
Officers said the caller is identifying himself as Kelso PD Sgt. Kevin Tate and has also cloned the Kelso PD phone number.
The caller has told its victims different scenarios including that they have a warrant and proceeds to demand money; left a message for the victim and wanted a call back about a "personal matter"; and one where the caller started naming off personal info about the person on the other end of the call.
Police said do not provide any information to the scammer as well as go to the store and buy gift cards or green dot cards.
There is no need to report a scam call unless you have fallen victim by providing payment or personal information, according to police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
