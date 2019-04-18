KELSO, WA (KPTV) - The Kelso School District announced Thursday that it will be canceling school on April 24 as the public and law enforcement say their final farewell to Deputy Justin DeRosier, who was killed in the line of duty this past weekend.
The memorial service for Deputy DeRosier is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 24 at the Earle A. & Virginia H. Chiles Center at the University of Portland, 5000 N. Willamette Blvd., Portland.
A live video feed of the service will be shown at New Life Church, 2441 42nd Ave., Longview.
The school district said it is canceling classes to allow teachers, staff and students the opportunity to attend the service.
The school district said the missed school day will be made up on June 14; making that the last day of school. Wallace Elementary will make up the day on June 3; keeping the last day of school on June 21.
Parent-teacher conferences on that day will be rescheduled for May 8.
DeRosier lived in the area his adolescent life and went to Butler Acres Elementary, Coweeman Middle School and Kelso High School.
Multiple fundraising efforts have been launched to support DeRosier’s family. DeRosier was married with a 5-month-old daughter.
