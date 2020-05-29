PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A statewide COVID-19 research study will temporarily delay the mailing of home-based test kits to participants to align with new guidance from the Food and Drug Administration.
Instead, Key to Oregon will help people with COVID-19-like symptoms access testing services within the community, which will provide real-time information to help state officials identify COVID-19 hotspots to monitor the effect of reopening in Oregon, officials said.
“It is important to note that the Key to Oregon study is not suspended in any way,” according to officials. “Participation enrollment and symptom monitoring will continue as planned.”
COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic participants will be temporarily delayed.
“These study protocols will remain in place until new federal authorizations for home-based test kits are available,” according to officials.
The study is being conducted in partnership with OHSU.
In April 2020, Key to Oregon researchers began exploring home-based COVID-19 tests developed by commercial manufacturers under FDA Emergency Use Authorization. Shortly after the Key to Oregon’s announcement on May 1, the FDA updated its guidance for home-based COVID-19 tests. The new guidance requires third-party test kit manufacturers to obtain an Emergency Use Authorization that specifically authorizes home-based, self-collection and shipping.
“Key to Oregon researchers have been in close contact with two FDA compliant test kit manufacturers,” according to officials. “We expect to be able to offer at-home testing for study participants soon.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.