PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that the state, in partnership with OHSU, will conduct a statewide COVID-19 research study to "inform the approach for reopening."
A research team with OHSU will be randomly inviting 100,000 Oregonians to voluntarily participate in the study called "Key to Oregon."
According to OHSU, the study will "seek to better understand the coronavirus’s infection patterns with testing and precise, real-time mapping," which will help leaders make decisions at the state and local levels.
OHSU President Dr. Danny Jacobs said invitations to enroll for the study will sent in the mail starting the week of May 11.
OHSU said the goals of the study include:
- Gather data about the virus in Oregon to determine the link between easing physical distancing measures and any rise in infections.
- Identify COVID-19 cases in their earliest stages, so swift contact tracing and isolation can help control the spread of the disease.
- Provide early warnings of virus hot spots, so swift action can limit spread before community physical distancing measures need to be reinstated.
- Identify asymptomatic (without symptoms) outbreaks and infected people — infections that would otherwise be an invisible factor in the spread of the coronavirus.
- Focus special attention on high-risk populations and underserved communities to make sure no groups are left out or left vulnerable as our society emerges from this pandemic.
According to OHSU, an initial investment of $6 million has been committed by the state government to help fund this study, and OHSU and Brown are actively seeking additional funding through public and private partnership.
For more information about the Key to Oregon study, visit www.ohsu.edu/health/key-oregon-study-covid-19.
Gov. Brown also announced Friday the necessary requirements for counties to reopen. She said there are three key steps: testing, contact tracing and isolating.
Brown said testing needs to be available for anyone showing symptoms for COVID-19, especially those in vulnerable groups, like nursing homes and prisons.
There also needs to be a plan for contact tracing to see where the virus could have spread.
Gov. Brown said when the state does reopen, Oregonians will have to continue being careful until there's a vaccine or treatment available.
#BREAKING @OregonGovBrown says counties with few or no cases of #COVID19 could begin process of reopening by May 15.— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) May 1, 2020
