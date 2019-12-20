WARRENTON, OR (KPTV) - Kenzie Ramsey is the big shot on the Warrenton High School campus.
“It's my goal to be a role model and I know I am, and I am proud of that,” Ramsey said.
Big fish, small pond, Ramsey is a sharp shooter and sure-fire booter, roaring into the Warrenton record books with fresh ink.
All good with a heart like a lion.
"One of the toughest kids I have ever been around. She's pretty awesome,” said WHS Girls Basketball Head Coach and Football Assistant Jake Mullins.
The 18-year-old is a senior captain on the Warrior’s basketball team and was a first team all-2A Northwest League Kicker and Captain for the Warrior football squad.
“It kind of just seemed unrealistic because there are 30 people on the team and four people are captains every year, deep down inside, I wanted to be one,” Ramsey said.
An avid soccer kid growing up, Warrenton High School doesn’t have fútbol - so football it was, smitten by those Friday night lights.
“I went to a high school game and I just saw the lights on and it was misty and everyone out on the field and I was like, that should be me,” she said.
That was her in the past four falls, just one of the guys.
“I get a lot of questions about being the only girl and it was kind of different but no biggie really. My teammates didn't see me as that. They just saw me as a teammate, and they had my back like everybody else,” Ramsey said.
Ramsey is in the state record books with the most consecutive point after kicks at 52, delivering on 54 tries in 2019. The most by a female kicker in Oregon state history.
“It's well deserved, honestly. Hard work gets you places,” she said.
In hoops, Ramsey owns the school record by connecting on eight three-pointers in a game, twice. Sporting the number 11 for Golden State's marksman, Klay Thompson.
"If I would have known about Sabrina Ionescu, she's with the Ducks, sooner than I would be 20,” Ramsey said.
Maybe 20 will be in the cards for 2020 when Ramsey suits up to play for and learn at Lower Columbia Community College.
“My old coach, Robert Hoepfl, he just helped me so much with a lot of things," Ramsey said.
Coach Hoepfl relocated with his family to Philadelphia after leading WHS to state last season.
That connection and guidance from her coaches and instructors at warren ton high has Ramsey pursuing a teaching degree.
“They’ve just impacted my life a lot and I would like to do that,” she said.
Ramsey's 2020 vision will be on college after high school graduation and softball in the spring.
