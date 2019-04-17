Kickstand Comedy raising money to renovate shuttered Brody Theater

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A local comedy collective is teaming up with other local organizations to renovate the old Brody Theater in Old Town Portland.
The Brody Theater closed last October. Now, Kickstand Comedy is raising money to renovate and expand the venue. They’ve also teamed up with the Hollywood Theatre and the Movie Madness Video store to add a special bar and lounge to the space.
“Movie Madness and the Hollywood Theater are going to help us, if we can raise the money with our Kickstarter, to create a bar and lounge that’s VHS-themed,” Dylan Reiff, Kickstand Comedy artistic director, said. “So, a fun place to grab a drink after or before comedy shows, to hang out and honor cinema at whatever level you’re excited about it.”
They’re also converting a walk-in freezer into a podcast studio that community members can use.
Most importantly, Kickstand says they want the new space to continue their mission of making comedy accessible to anyone who wants to learn about it. They’re raising money for the project on Kickstarter, and at last check, they had raised more than $12,000 of their $25,000 goal.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.