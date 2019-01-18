PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It was an exciting day at Randall Children's Hospital in northwest Portland where a kid's size Nascar arrived Friday morning.
Dubbed "Rebel Racer" named after donor Rick Rebel who recently lost his fight with cancer.
He helped raise the over 9 thousand dollars for each replica car, it’s one of two cars made.
It’s designed to entertain sick children to help take their minds off medical treatments.
"I was laughing as I came out of the office because I can see this kid already climbing all over the car. They look like they're having a great time already," Oncologist Dr. Janice Olson at Legacy Emanuel said
The hospital is the first on the west coast to get a children's dream racer car.
They're built from the same materials Nascars are made.
A second car will go to Cares Northwest.
Rebel would have celebrated his 67th birthday today.
