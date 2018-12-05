A 26-year-old driver in an SUV collided with a farm truck and died Wednesday morning on Highway 51, according to Polk County Fire District No. 1.
Three kids were also inside the Cadillac Escalade when the crash occurred north of Independence at Rogers Lane just after 6:30 a.m. Bystanders helped remove the kids from the crash scene, fire officials said.
The kids suffered minor injuries, according to Oregon State Police. The driver of the SUV, identified as Hannah Parks, of Dallas, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the 1985 International farm truck, identified as Armando Trapala-Amador, 36, of Independence, was able to self-extricate, according to firefighters.
OSP says Parks was attempting to turn north onto Highway 51 and turned into the path of of the farm truck. The truck hit the SUV on the driver's side and both vehicles left the road.
Other agencies on scene Wednesday morning included The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Independence Police, Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Highway 51 was closed at the scene for several hours after the crash.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.