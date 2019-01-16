CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Health officials have confirmed 14 cases of measles in Clark County and suspect three additional cases. All of the cases are in children, Clark County Public Health says.
According to the health department, 12 of the 14 confirmed cases are in children ages one to 10 years old. The other two are in kids 11 to 18 years old.
One child with a confirmed case and one child with a suspected case were hospitalized.
Health officials say the immunization status of one of the kids is not clear; the other 13 cases were unimmunized.
People who visited the following locations at the following times and dates may have been exposed:
Health care facilities:
Magnolia Family Clinic, 2207 NE Broadway, Suite 200, Portland from 11:30 am to 3 pm Tuesday, Jan. 8.
The Vancouver Clinic, 700 NE 87th Ave., Vancouver
3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11.
10:45 a.m. to 1:30 pm Saturday Jan. 12.
4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.
9:30 a.m. to 1 pm Monday, Jan. 14.
Kaiser Cascade Park, 12607 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 1 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12.
Randall Children's Hospital at Legacy Emanuel Emergency Department, 2801 N Gantenbein Ave., Portland from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12.
PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Emergency Department, 400 NE Mother Joseph Pl., Vancouver
10 pm Saturday, Jan. 12 to 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.
12:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.
Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, 2211 NE 139th St., Vancouver
8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 to 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.
5:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 and 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14.
Schools:
Cornerstone Christian Academy, 10818 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver on Friday, Jan. 4
Vancouver Home Connection, 301 S. Lieser Road, Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7; Tuesday, Jan. 8; and Friday, Jan. 11.
Hearthwood Elementary School, 801 NE Hearthwood Blvd., Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7; Tuesday, Jan. 8; and Wednesday, Jan. 9.
Image Elementary School, 4400 NE 122nd Ave., Vancouver on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 9.
Eisenhower Elementary School, 9201 NW Ninth Ave., Vancouver on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 9
Other locations:
Church of Christ Savior, 3612 F St., Vancouver from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 6 and 6 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6.
Church of Truth, 7250 NE 41st St., Vancouver from 11 am to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6.
Portland International Airport, 7000 NE Airport Way, Portland from 10:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7. More specifically, anyone who spent time in Concourse D and the Delta Sky Lounge during that time period.
Costco, 4849 NE 138th Ave., Portland from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8.
Amazon Lockers, 1131 SW Jefferson St., Portland from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10.
Rejuvenation, 1100 SE Grand Ave., Portland from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10.
Pho Green Papaya, 13215 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10.
Chuck's Produce, 13215 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 8 to 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11.
IKEA, 10280 NE Cascades Parkway, Portland from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11.
The health department is urging anyone who has been exposed and believes they have symptoms of measles to call their health care provider before visiting their office.
Public Health says anyone with questions about public exposure should call 360-397-8021 anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Health officials say it's not clear if the cases are connected and confirm they are continuing a measles outbreak investigation. Public Health has a web page dedicated to the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.