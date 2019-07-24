VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - On Wednesday, kids in Vancouver received free lunches as part of a summer program through the city.
Kids lined up for free pizza and juices at Evergreen Park Wednesday afternoon.
Mayor Anne McEnemy was there to talk with the kids.
The free daily camp runs through the summer. The city said it runs three sites in low-income neighborhoods.
“It means a lot here at the camp you get to hang out with friends,” camper Stephanie Luna Garcia said.
The city said nearly 18 percent of kids in Clark County experience food insecurity.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.