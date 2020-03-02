PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two juveniles were shot inside an apartment in Portland on Monday afternoon, according to police.
The incident occurred at the apartment in the 6600 block of Northeast Tillamook Street around 2:50 p.m.
The juveniles, whose ages are unknown, were transported to an area hospital by ambulance, according to law enforcement. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
Police say there is no danger to the public in relation the shooting.
Officers are investigating and have not confirmed any information about the circumstances of the shooting.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Really, no comments? Come on people it’s past time to get enraged by the inappropriate parenting in today’s society!
