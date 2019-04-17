WALPORT, OR (KPTV) - There is a growing mystery on the Oregon coast where more than a dozen kids were hospitalized in Waldport. The kids blood showing high levels of carbon monoxide.
According to the Lincoln County School District at least 14 students from Crestview Heights Elementary have gone to the hospital.
Wednesday the school was closed as district leaders worked to figure out what was causing kids to get sick.
The district isn’t quite sure what has caused these kids to get sick but thing it could be tied to the diesel boiler used to heat the school.
Crestview Heights is one of two schools in the district that use that type of boiler to heat the school.
“It’s very frustrating,” Karen Dedijar-Small said.
Three of her kids were taken to the doctor after reporting feeling ill.
“It felt like someone was stabbing me like on the head, it was really bad,” Dedijar-Small’s daughter Madison Bellmore said.
“Her levels were compared as she just sat down and she just smoked 8 packs of cigarettes,” Dedijar-Small said.
Since late January there have been issues related to the boiler and reports of noxious odors that have forced the students to evacuate classrooms several times.
“We are working hard to find out what is going on, we want to know,” Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Karen Fischer Gray said
She added she understands the frustration and they are trying to figure out what is going on. The district has commissioned studies, called in the fire department, and have also been in contact with the Health Department.
“We are not afraid, we want to know, we are the kind of people that want to know and we want to fix it, we want to fix it for our kids,” Fischer Gray said.
The district has also installed 97 carbon monoxide detectors inside the school. The puzzling thing is none of the detectors are triggered when the kids report the odors and feeling sick.
“It’s puzzling, it’s quite puzzling,” Fischer Gray said.
The boiler will be shut down for several weeks. The plan is to reopen the school on Thursday. But for some parents they don’t feel safe sending their kids back quite yet until an exact cause is found.
“I am to the point, they are not coming back here to school unfortunately,” Dedijar-Small said.
The school district said the Health Department is going to be following up with the kids who went to the hospital.
They also said they are working on putting together a public meeting, a date has not been set.
For more information and to read the studies done inside the school head to their district web site.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
