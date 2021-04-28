Kids struggling with increasing number of mental health issues during pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The pandemic has impacted many, from losing loved ones to job loss and heightened health concerns.
We've all made sacrifices and kids are no exception.
17-year-old Lincoln High School junior Ethan Rodriguez says he could've never imagined that leaving for spring break last year marked the drastic transition to a new way of life.
"I was saying goodbye to my friends that I only know from school and I was like bye, see you in a week," Ethan Rodriguez said.
Except that turned into a year of no learning inside the classroom or seeing friends in person.
He and his family were all home bound with various computer setups for school or work.
"I think that the major mental health stuff comes in where it’s the days get really repetitive and they all start to feel the same," Ethan Rodriguez said.
"The end of the day, you know at 6 o’clock and all of us sort of emerged from our various computers, just sort of glazed and tired and then doing that you know on kind of repeat for the next you know year, it’s been difficult," Ethan's dad, Tony Rodriguez said.
For Ethan and many kids during the pandemic, they've had to make the harsh adjustment to lack of in-person interaction and learning over a screen.
"There’s a lot of confusion on assignments and it’s just been tough school wise," Ethan said. "I’ll say something and then no one will respond and then we’ll just sit in silence for 45 minutes. And that really is hard because I really like working with classmates and like working in a team on projects."
Ethan says if he doesn't feel he knows the teacher that well, it's tough to reach out for help.
"I don’t know if they’re going to respond and they’re also still really busy," Ethan said.
Ethan says he definitely feels kids sacrificed relationships during the pandemic.
"Isolation’s definitely been hard," Ethan said. "There’s probably been a month where I just didn’t see anyone besides everyone in my family, like in person."
But his dad recognizes his son and other kids have found ways to adapt by connecting with friends online.
"I think there’s also a more proactive sense of ownership of you know I’m going to go out and create that connection," Tony said. "I’m going to go out and figure out how to not be isolated and I think that’s pretty neat, and I think for some kids it’s pretty empowering."
"They have really taken steps to stay away from their friends, limit their activities," Ethan's pediatrician, Doctor Anne Vestergaard said. "They’ve done all these things. So the big thing I always tell them it’s my job to make sure they’re ok. That’s my job to help them through this, because they have done so much for us."
Dr. Vestergaard who sees patients at the Broadway Medical Clinic, wants to recognize that sacrifice and bring attention to the mental health impacts the pandemic is having on kids.
She says in her 20 years in practice, she's never seen so many patients for mental health.
"I walked in the room and I just said hello, how are you? And he started crying," Dr. Vestergaard said. "And that is not unusual. It is pretty much expected for me to have all my older kids to be having something going on."
She says she's prescribing more medications for anxiety and depression in children.
Mental health resources she says are stretched thin right now.
"As soon as you have a list of names, those people are booked," Vestergaard said.
So she's taking on a role she's not even trained for but is doing the best she can to help her patients.
"I will see those patients pretty quickly just to talk to them, touch base with them you know and I’m sure every pediatrician is doing the exact same thing," Vestergaard said.
For Ethan who plans on returning to the classroom soon, he's looking forward to that change and hopes parents understand that kids need a break from the repetition of this pandemic.
"I think my generation is very good at hiding how they’re feeling," Ethan said. "So, there’s a lot of kids going through stuff more than I think the parents of those kids know."
If you're concerned about your child, you can contact the Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center.
Students at Lincoln High School will be holding a virtual meeting for parents to hear about teen mental health issues and how to talk to your kids.
That meeting is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.