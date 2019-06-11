'Kind of hit or miss': N. Portland restaurant co-owner says heat sometimes turns people away from patio

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Tuesday was the hottest day of the year so far and, because of that, lots of people were looking for ways to enjoy the sun.
But as the co-owner of a north Portland restaurant explains, their back patio is extremely hit or miss on days as hot as Tuesday.
“I don’t mind sitting out on the patio when it’s this hot, but I think it does deter a lot of people,” said Emory Brun, the co-owner of Backyard Social. “I do think we’re missing out on a little bit of normal foot traffic we would get, just because people are hunkered down.”
The customers sitting outside at Backyard Social Tuesday said they appreciate the high temperatures.
“We spend time in an air-conditioned environment every day at work, so once we’re out of work we want to be outside and enjoy nature,” said customer Daniel Geiger. “We spend like eight months in rain and overcast sky, so I’m just happy when the sun’s out, when the heat is hitting your skin. You tan up a little bit, it’s fantastic.”
Portland may be even hotter on Wednesday, and people like Geiger are looking forward to it.
But if sitting outside in the heat isn’t for you, restaurants like Backyard Social still have air conditioning, so it’s still a great place to escape the high temperatures.
