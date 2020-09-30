BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The Beaverton School district has announced it will not have in-person learning until February 2021 at the earliest. Now, other school districts are trying to determine what their plans will be.
Health officials said early on that meeting the state’s requirements for in-person learning was going to be difficult. Still many held out hope that there would be some in-person learning at some point in 2021.
So, Wednesday’s announcement by the Beaverton School District is not surprising, but one that many people likely didn’t want to hear.
“Kind of sad, but I know it’s for our good,” said Raaga Mandala, a sixth-grader in the Beaverton School District.
The district says that online learning for grades 4-12 will be held virtually until the end of the semester on Feb. 8.
Portland Public Schools hasn’t announced any news yet, but says a decision is coming.
"We will communicate our plans no later than Oct. 10. Until then, comprehensive distance learning will be the PPS model of instruction for all students until at least November 5,” the district wrote in a statement.
Plans will also be forthcoming regarding grades Pre-K through third. Metrics for students those ages are a bit lower.
The Beaverton School District says it will announce plans for those grades in the next couple of weeks. The Lake Oswego school District was hopeful younger students would return in early October, but in an email to parents Tuesday, it was announced that won’t happen.
That email said that numbers in Clackamas County rose last week, and in person learning for grades K-3 won’t begin for at least three more weeks.
In the email, the district wrote: “The safety of our teachers, staff and students is paramount to our decision-making and we will continue to keep this in the center of planning. We will continue to be planful for safely phasing in our youngest learners on campus.”
For older students to return to school in-person, there must be less than 10 cases per 100,000 people in a county for three consecutive weeks. For grades K-3, there has to be less than 30 cases per 100,000 people.
Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines says it is unlike the county will meet that metric any time soon.
The Beaverton School District says it wants parents to be prepared for online learning to remain through the end of the school year.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.