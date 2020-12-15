PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for two suspects following an armed carjacking in northeast Portland on Monday.
The carjacking occurred at about 1:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Northeast Wygant Street.
Police said the victim, a kindergarten teacher, was delivering supplies to students when two suspects approached her car door, opened it, pointed a firearm at her, and demanded the car.
The woman fled the vehicle and the suspects, described as two Black males in their late teens to early 20s, drove away.
The vehicle is a black 2018 Honda Accord with Oregon license plate 328KZK.
Anyone with information about the carjacking or suspects is asked to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at Brett.Hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
I live in Vancouver and don't go into Portland much. This is the type of headline that will keep me away until they have a gubment that will be tough on crime.
