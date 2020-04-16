PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Staying home is taking a toll on all of us, and one of the most vulnerable demographics right now is seniors.
That’s why a senior care organization is working to make sure social distancing doesn’t lead to social isolation.
91-year-old Bruce Brent moved in with his son in Vancouver after previously living alone in an assisted living facility, and he said thank goodness for that right now. He can’t imagine being by himself.
“It’s incomparable. If I were living back there now, it would be in a lockdown situation. I mean, real lockdown, no visitors, no going out. At least I get out to get the mail now,” Brent said. “I feel isolated of course because I am, but because of my son and his fiancé we just have a lot of good times.”
Many seniors in our community aren’t so lucky.
“Seniors tend to be kind of a vulnerable population anyway. They tend to suffer from isolation more than other populations can, so I think right now with all of the shelter in place restrictions and everyone’s need to protect older people, people are pulling back and staying away and that’s having a major effect on seniors,” said Jennifer Fifer, the business and community development manager for Home Instead Senior Care in East Multnomah and Clackamas Counties.
Their offices have been delivering flowers, coloring books and tablets to older folks in our community.
“The simple gesture of here are some flowers, we’re thinking about you, brought people to tears. They were just shocked that somebody thought about them, somebody went out of their way to bring them something,” Fifer said.
Brent received one of their tablets to help him stay in touch with family and friends.
“He likes going to the coffee shop, the restaurant, the pub… he likes connecting with the people and this has been difficult,” his son Russell Brent said.
Fifer said when those physical outlets are taken away, it’s keeping kindness, connection and community that’s most important.
There are four easy things we can all do to help the seniors we know:
- Set a schedule — regular check-ins can help make seniors feel supported and that way you won’t forget.
- Chat through video — so you can see each other without physically being together.
- Give them a call
- Send some mail
You can find more tips and even get suggestions sent straight to your phone at ReadyToCare.com.
