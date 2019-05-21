WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A King City man has been found guilty in a sex abuse case involving a teenage girl, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says.
Todd Allen Wymer was found guilty Monday of first-degree sodomy, second-degree sex abuse and three counts of luring a minor.
The attorney’s office says the victim was known to Wymer and was 14 years old when he began grooming her to be sexually assaulted.
The girl told investigators that Wymer would give her alcohol, marijuana and other drugs and ordered her to keep this arrangement a secret. Eventually, Wymer began withholding these items unless the victim agreed to engage in sexual contact with him, according to the attorney’s office.
The abuse began with kissing and touching but quickly escalated, the attorney’s office says.
The victim first reported the abuse in 2011 but moved out of state and indicated she did not want to move forward with the case, according to the attorney’s office.
The victim in 2017 contacted King City police and said she wanted to pursue charges against Wymer. The attorney’s office says her testimony was vital in securing a conviction against him.
Wymer is due back in court for sentencing July 10 and will remain in custody until that time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
